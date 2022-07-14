Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AMR stock opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

