Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 1,089,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 382,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

AXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alexco Resource to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$87.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

