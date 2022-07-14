Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $271.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $272.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

APD stock traded down $8.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

