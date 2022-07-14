Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 74.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.65. 50,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,837. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

