Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.40. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

