AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 21,597 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

