AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 1,319 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

