AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,237 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 59,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

