Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $4.30 on Monday. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

