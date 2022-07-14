Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $4.30 on Monday. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.07.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
