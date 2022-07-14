Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.96

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Adshares has a market cap of $55.84 million and approximately $861,983.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00009643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,126 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

