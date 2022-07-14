Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVHNY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.
About Ackermans & Van Haaren (Get Rating)
