600 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 28,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,742. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

