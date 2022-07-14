360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.