2,400 Shares in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

