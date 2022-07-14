0x Market Cap Achieves $238.45 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $238.45 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

