Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.29.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,834,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,991. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $404.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

