Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $254,603.01 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. 4,198,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,063. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

