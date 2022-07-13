ZKSpace (ZKS) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $538,354.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00168164 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

