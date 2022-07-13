Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $34.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

