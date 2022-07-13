Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $34.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
