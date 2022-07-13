ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $170,370.69 and $313.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00087196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00254738 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.