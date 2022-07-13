Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $284.16

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $284.16 and last traded at $286.80, with a volume of 1135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.65.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

