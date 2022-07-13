Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Up 1.4%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 188.44 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.23). 12,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.54. The company has a market capitalization of £31.06 million and a P/E ratio of 721.15.

Get Yü Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Rawson bought 60,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £115,831.60 ($137,763.56).

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.