Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.99

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 36894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.