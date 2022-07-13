Woonkly Power (WOOP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1.50 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00169603 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woonkly Power directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woonkly Power should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woonkly Power using one of the exchanges listed above.

