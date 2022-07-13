WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 206,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 64,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on WISeKey International from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.
About WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.