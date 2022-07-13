WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 206,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 64,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on WISeKey International from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WISeKey International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG ( NASDAQ:WKEY Get Rating ) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WISeKey International worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

