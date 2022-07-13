WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.80. 437,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 912,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,565,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,563,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,730,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,685,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 126,183 shares during the period.

