WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 3.8%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 476,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 640,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.