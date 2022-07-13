WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $712,027.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024374 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

