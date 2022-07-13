Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $87,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $19,105,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

WPM stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

