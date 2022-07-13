Wells Fargo & Company Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $66.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

