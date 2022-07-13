Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $283.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $210.34 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

