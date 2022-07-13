Wells Fargo & Company Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $105.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 94.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

PDC Energy stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

