Wells Fargo & Company Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $62.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

