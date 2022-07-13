Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. 45,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

