Wagerr Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $1,720.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,329,886 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

