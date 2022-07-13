W.W. Grainger, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $25.85 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $25.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.00. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $26.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2024 earnings at $28.95 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $474.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.71. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

