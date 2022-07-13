Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,859.21

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $3,859.21 and $9.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00039852 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

