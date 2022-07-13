Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 224.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.75 ($2.67).

VMUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.38) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.19. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($9,926.78).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.