Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 61,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,698,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

