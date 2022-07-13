Viking Fund Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

