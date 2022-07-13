Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

