Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Down 4.9%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.21. 7,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 983,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 840,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 137,039 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

