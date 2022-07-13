Veil (VEIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163.00

Veil (VEIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $206,116.53 and $163.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.43 or 0.99222406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00209444 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00238183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00114991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004349 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

