Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Cut by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 5.5% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

