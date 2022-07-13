Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

