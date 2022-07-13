Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 351,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,626,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

