Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $16,126,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.