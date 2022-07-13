Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,176 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

