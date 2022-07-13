Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.57.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

