uPlexa Price Tops $0.0000 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $67,847.12 and approximately $43.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

